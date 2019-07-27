Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gee & Hickton Funeral directors 1 Cornwall Street Wellington , Wellington 045663103 Death Notice



Johannes Jacobus (John):

On 20 July 2019, passed away peacefully at age 91. Loved husband of Brenda Scoon and Catherine Dol dec. (54 yrs), his children and spouses, Stephen & Maryann; Joseph & Jacqui; Paul (dec); Chris & Jan; James & Sharron; Mark & Patricia; Lawrence & Christine, and Veronica & Simon, his surviving brothers Theodorus and Joe; and sisters Hanni, Richarder and Corry. He will also be missed by his 25 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren in NZ, Australia and USA. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the St Joseph's Home of Compassion. An Ecumenical Liturgy of the Word and an open forum for eulogies will be held on Sunday 28 July 2019 at 7.00pm in St Joseph's Church, Upper Hutt. All are welcome to join the family in remembering John's life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday 29 July 2019 at 11.00am in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Cnr Main St and Pine Ave, Upper Hutt, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Visitation and last respects can be made by appointment through Gee and Hickton, King St, Upper Hutt. Messages and Tributes can be posted to "The Dol Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.







