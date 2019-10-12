Johannes BOGISCH

Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Death Notice

BOGISCH,
Johannes Jozef (John):
On 5th October 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Loved father of Michael (dec), Rhonda & Dianne. Father-in-law of Helen, Keith & Dean. Opa of Megan, Jordan, Ashley, Rebecca, Rachel, Shaun, Ryan & Brooke.
"Much loved and
will be missed by all"
Thanks to the staff at Charles Fleming Dementia Care for looking after him. A private cremation has taken place as per John's wishes.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019
