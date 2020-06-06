DONNELLY, Johanna Alida:
On Thursday, 4th June 2020, peacefully at Eileen Mary Care Home, Dannevirke. Aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Felix Donnelly and the late Nick Groot. Loved step-mother of Jill and Roger Mabey, Lynne and Ken Mitchell, Peter and Shona Donnelly, Bruce and Debbie Donnelly. Loved Oma Jo to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special friend to Sebastian Hanse and his family. Messages may be sent c/- 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A funeral service for Jo will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Allardice Street, Dannevirke, on Tuesday 9th June at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020