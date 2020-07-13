Johanna APERI (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you all. Chris & Trish Cullen and..."
    - Trish Cullen
  • "Arohamai aunty"
    - Shona Campbell
  • "We send our ahroha, too all the whanau. Our auntie ko,long..."
    - Dana,kyle,Tyson,kainoa, kiwa,manaia Adams
  • "A sad day as one of my old friends is gone hope you chidden..."
    - Eddie Hartnett
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Kapiti College Marae
Margaret Road, Raumati Beach
Paraparaumu
Death Notice

APERI,
Johanna (Jo, Ko, Koko)
(nee Kamira) (Campbell):
26.08.1934 - 11.07.2020
Wife of Tom Aperi (dec). Beloved mother of Joseph (dec), Rima, Hera, Te Ao Marama, Thomas, Hine, David, JP (dec), Mary-Jo and their partners. Nan to many treasures. Taonga to all. Tangihanga will be held at Kapiti College Marae, Margaret Road, Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 14 July, commencing at 10:00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Kororia ki te atua,
Maunga rongo ki te whenua,
Whakaro pai ki nga tangata katoa
Pai marire
Nau mai, Haere Mai

Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2020
