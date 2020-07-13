APERI,
Johanna (Jo, Ko, Koko)
(nee Kamira) (Campbell):
26.08.1934 - 11.07.2020
Wife of Tom Aperi (dec). Beloved mother of Joseph (dec), Rima, Hera, Te Ao Marama, Thomas, Hine, David, JP (dec), Mary-Jo and their partners. Nan to many treasures. Taonga to all. Tangihanga will be held at Kapiti College Marae, Margaret Road, Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 14 July, commencing at 10:00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Kororia ki te atua,
Maunga rongo ki te whenua,
Whakaro pai ki nga tangata katoa
Pai marire
Nau mai, Haere Mai
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2020