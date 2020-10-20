STEINER, Johann (John):
Peacefully on Saturday, 17 October 2020 in Wellington Hospital. Aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Ursula. Loved father of Christopher, father-in-law of Rachel and much loved Opa of Teresa. Brother of Rudolf, Elisabet, Waltraud and Siegmund. Brother-in-law to Josefa, Christian (deceased), Werner (deceased) and Ursula. Loved Uncle to all his nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals Chapel, Johnsonville, corner Johnsonville & Burgess Roads, Wellington, on Thursday, 22 October at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the Steiner Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020