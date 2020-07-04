LEITNER,
Johann Josef (Hans/John):
Passed away on 8 April 2020. Much loved Husband of Wendy, cherished father and father-in-law of Kristianne and Victoria; Suzette and Barry; Martin and Charlene. Dearly loved Opa to Qona, Szaria, Jolan, Briar and Drea, Ella, Anton, Caleb, Alia and Ruby. The funeral/memorial service will be held for Johann on Friday, 10 July 2020 at 12:30pm at Our Lady of the Valley in Heretaunga, Upper Hutt followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the New Zealand Forest and Bird at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020