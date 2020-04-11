LEITNER,
Johann Josef (Hans/John):
On 8 April 2020, at Elderslea in Upper Hutt, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Wendy, cherished father and father-in-law of Kristianne and Victoria, Suzette and Barry, Martin and Charlene. Dearly loved Opa of Szaria, Qona, Ella, Anton, Caleb, Alia and Ruby, Jolan, Briar and Drea. Beloved brother of Anna (Austria) and brother-in-law of Judith. A very special man who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends in New Zealand and Austria. Grateful thanks to the staff at Elderslea for their kindness and support. A private service was held on Thursday, 9 April 2020, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be confirmed.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2020