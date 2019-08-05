CHANG, Joe Sinn:
Peacefully at home on 2 August 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Elaine and all his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Chang family' can be placed in Joe's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Joe will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Thursday 8th August at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2019