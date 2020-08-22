THOMAS,
Jocelyn Sybil (nee Wright):
Of Levin, formerly Christchurch. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of Sidney. Loved and respected mother of Liz & Allan (Napier), John & Diana (Balclutha), Graham & Carol (Morrinsville), Brian & Ann (Levin), and Steve & Sandy (Levin). Loved and adored Grandma of her 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A service for Jocelyn will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Thursday, 27 August 2020, at 11.30am, followed by interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020