PERRY, Jocelyn Nancy
Harcourt (nee Keegan):
After a brave struggle, on Easter Sunday, 12th April 2020, at Harbourview Rest Home peacefully. Age 86. Beloved wife of David for 63 years. Mother of Colin, Stephanie and Peter, Claire, Derek, Jonathan and Lisa, Kristen, Carol and Ivan. Granny of 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sincere thanks to staff at Wellington Hospital, Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington Free Ambulance and Harbourview Rest Home. A private Cremation has been carried out. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 14, 2020