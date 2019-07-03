FLETCHER,

Jocelyn Lucy (Jos):

Jos died peacefully at home with family after a mighty battle with cancer over the last 8 years. Dearly beloved wife of Ross & the late Bill Kydd. Mother and Grandma Fletch to Andy & Anna, Vienna and Lola (Auckland), and Robbie & Mandi, Ollie and Frankie (Canberra). Sister and sister-in-law to Bruce & Karen Gyde, and the Fletcher Clan. Chef extraordinaire and dedicated "mine host" to many who blessed her kitchen. A service for Jos will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, tomorrow, Thursday 4 July 2019 at 1pm. No flowers please, but if you are inclined, Jos would appreciate a donation to the NZ Neurological Foundation, and this may be left at her service.

