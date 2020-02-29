Jocelyn BLACK

Death Notice

BLACK, Jocelyn Isobel:
On 25 February 2020, in Wellington, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Richard (Dick) Black. Loved mother of Joanne and Anthony, and treasured mother-in-law of Grant. Adored grandmother of Seb, Tamsin, Poppy and Grace. Grateful thanks to Dr Helen Rodenburg, Dr Tony Crutchley, Arthur at Thorndon Pharmacy, and the staff and residents of Vincentian Rest Home for their care and kind support of Jocelyn. At Jocelyn's request, no service was held.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020
