BECKER CHILCOTT,
Joanne Gabrielle:
Formerly of Upper Hutt. Passed away peacefully in Melbourne on Thursday 8 August 2019; surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Peter Chilcott and devoted cuddly mother of Samuel and James. Adored, treasured daughter of Max (dec) and Sally Becker. Gorgeous, vibrant sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Cath, David and Clare, Saramaree and Conrad McDonnell, Martyn and Simone, Jacqui and Peter Bickers, Paul and Pip, Andrew and Liz Chilcott, Tim and Gilda Chilcott. Fabulous, fun aunty to her nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life was held in Melbourne on Tuesday 13 August.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 14, 2019