KEEN,
Joanna Elizabeth (Jo):
Of Paraparaumu, suddenly on 28th July 2020, aged 45 years. Most dearly loved mother of Hannah; daughter of Malcolm & Jenny; sister of David; sister-in-law of Cris and aunt of Dylan. Jo will be sadly missed but fondly remembered as a kind, friendly woman who cared for and helped people, always! Special thanks to the team from Wellington Hospital ICU for their incredible care of Jo. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA at www.rnzspca.org.nz/all-campaigns would be appreciated. Messages to 'the Keen family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu or placed on Jo's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz A memorial service to celebrate and remember Jo will be held at a date to be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020