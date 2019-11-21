WILKINSON,
Joan Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village on November 19, 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann & John (dec), Helen & Graeme, Ruth & Kieran, Sue & Tim, Jennie & David, John & Justine, and Paul & Michelle. Loved Nana to her 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Parkinson's New Zealand (www.parkinsons.org.nz) A Mass of Farewell will be held at St Peter & Paul's Catholic Church, Doctor Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 97 Hokianga Road, Dargaville, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to the "Wilkinson Family" may be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2019