WAUGH, Joan:
27.10.1921 - 29.8.2019
Much loved wife of the late Duncan Waugh. Loved mother of Alison, Lindsay, Heather and partners. Not forgetting all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private cremation has already been held. We will be celebrating Joan's life with a morning tea at 28 Caesars Place, Churton Park, Wellington, on Saturday 7th September at 10.30am. We would like to thank Sprott House for their care and Lychgate Funeral Services for their help at this time.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019