Joan WAUGH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan WAUGH.
Death Notice

WAUGH, Joan:
27.10.1921 - 29.8.2019
Much loved wife of the late Duncan Waugh. Loved mother of Alison, Lindsay, Heather and partners. Not forgetting all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private cremation has already been held. We will be celebrating Joan's life with a morning tea at 28 Caesars Place, Churton Park, Wellington, on Saturday 7th September at 10.30am. We would like to thank Sprott House for their care and Lychgate Funeral Services for their help at this time.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.