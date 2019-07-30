Joan TUNLEY

TUNLEY, Joan Metcalf:
On Sunday 28th July 2019, at The Mary Potter Hospice, aged 83 years. A much loved mother, gran and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Life Flight Trust, PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie 6241, would be appreciated and may also be left at the service. Messages to the Tunley family may be left in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville 6037. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at The Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, at 11.00am, on Thursday 1st August 2019 and thereafter will be followed by private cremation.

