STENHOUSE, Joan Pearl:
Passed away peacefully at home on December 14, 2019, after a long illness, aged 75 years. Wife of Tom, mother of Anna and Glen, and grandmother of Jacob. Dearly loved by all. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Joan Stenhouse, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. While Joan acknowledged her many friends, she chose to have a Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name to Nurse Maude would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 18, 2019