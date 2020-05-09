SISSONS, Joan:
On 2 May 2020. Aged 71 years. Wife and best friend of Wayne. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet & Danny Polglase and James Sissons. Loved gran of Hannah, Sophie, and Arielle. Loved daughter of the late James & Agnes Barrett. Loved daughter-in-law of the late Ian and Audrey Sissons. Loved sister of Janet Kane and the late Tommy and Jimmy Barrett. A private farewell and cremation have been held. A celebration of Joan's life is to be held at a later time.
Published in Dominion Post on May 9, 2020