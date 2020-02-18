RICE, Joan Mitchell:
Formerly of Tawa. On Sunday 16 February 2020, peacefully at Charles Fleming Hospital, Waikanae. Aged 87 years. Loving and dedicated wife of Alan for 65 years. Cherished mother of Suzanne, Trevor & Lynne, Sarah & Mark, John & Gemma, and the late Julie Ann. Beloved Nanna of Duane, Joshua, Chloe, Scott and Stephanie, and great-grandmother of Kodi, Toby, Lily, Jet and Evie. Special thanks to all Staff at Charles Fleming for their respectful and loving care given to Joan. A Service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9/11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu at 2pm on Thursday 20 February to be followed by private cremation. Messages to 126/112 Parata Street, Waikanae, 5036.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2020