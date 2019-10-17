POTTS,
Joan Myril (nee Woods):
On October 15, 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital. Aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Harry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeanie & John (dec), Kathie & Steve, and Jocelyn & Stuart. Loving Grandma Mark, Melanie & Jonothan: Brenda, John & Debbie: Johanna & Darien. Loving Granny of her eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance www.wfa.org.nz or Heart Foundation NZ www.heartfoundation.org.nz would be appreciated and may be made through their websites. Special thanks to the staff of Hutt Hospital for their loving care in her final hours. A service for Joan will be held in Kingswood Manor, cnr King St & Cairo Rd, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation at Whenua Tapu. All messages to "the Potts family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2019