Joan POLLARD

Guest Book
  • "All our love to Noel, Jane, Glenn and family. Joan you..."
    - Samantha Clark
  • "So sorry to hear of Joan's Passing"
    - Margaret Hautapu
  • "So sad to read of the passing of Joan. Our thoughts are..."
    - Brian Hight
  • "So sad to read of the passing of Joan. Our thoughts are..."
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Death Notice

POLLARD, Joan Maxine:
On Tuesday 21st April 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Aged 72. Dearly loved wife of Noel. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane Pollard and Andrew Kersey, Glenn Pollard and Julie Carlyon. Loved Nana of Danny, Amy, Sam, and Sienna, and Great-Grandma of Kane. Loved sister of Sandra, Colleen and Warren, and Wayne. Aunty of Sasha and Lisa. Messages to the Pollard family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or may be left at robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held on Tuesday 28th April. To view the live stream, please email [email protected] and we will send you a link.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.