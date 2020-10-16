OWERS, Joan Agnes:
Peacefully left the Shona McFarlane Retirement Village for greener pastures on 14th October 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Geof; loving mother and mother-in-law of Stuart & Maria, Mark & Lesley, and Nicky & Deane; treasured Jojo of Simon, Natalie, Caitlin, Jamie, the late Michael, Blake, and Kieran. Messages and tributes can be placed in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the SPCA - www.spca.nz/donate . A service to celebrate and farewell Joan will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 20th October 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020