O'SULLIVAN,
Joan Valarie (née King):
Peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village on 22 May 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Neil, Debra and Bruce Mackay. Loving grandmother of Isaac and Sam. Special thanks to the Staff Of Malvina Major, Dr Shane Dunphy and the team at Onslow Medical Centre for their care of Joan. Messages may be left in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. In accordance with family wishes, a private cremation will take place.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020