Joan Ada (nee Harden):

On 7 August 2020, at the Lodge, Sevenoaks, Kapiti Retirement Trust in Paraparaumu, aged 91. Joan was the wife of George Richard (Dick) O'Mahony for 42 years. She was loving mum and mother-in-law of Shane, Wendy & John Huston, and Carolyn & Doug Campbell; and proud grandmother of Kimberley & Reza, Oliver & Christopher. While living in Whangarei, Taurikura, Hawera and Waverley, Joan taught at a number of schools, including 17 years at Raumanga Primary School. She excelled in teaching children to read, swim and sing, accompanying them on the piano; along with ensuring all knew "their tables". Joan was an active member of the Country Women's Institute, and the Friendship Force of Whangarei. Heartfelt thanks to all staff at the Kapiti Retirement Trust, during both Joan's years in Sevenoaks Apartments and recently, in her time resident in the Lodge, the Trust's aged care hospital. Staff's compassionate care of Joan and her family has been very much appreciated. In accordance with Joan's wishes a private family farewell has occurred. All correspondence to 9 Te Ropata Place, Waikanae Beach 5036.







Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020

