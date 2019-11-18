O'DONNELL, Joan Daphne:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 15 November 2019, aged 93. Beloved wife of the late Gunner. Devoted mother of Brenda, Doug, Mary and the late Campbell. Loving grandmother of Kellie and Tony, Shanin, Karen, Rachel, Stephen and the late Ryan, Toni and Paul, Sam and Susie. Proud great-grandmother of Tyzak, Zinnia and Poppy, Lily, Rose and George, Harper and Mabel. Nana Joan to many.
Rest in Peace
A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at Lychgate Funerals Johnsonville Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville, on Tuesday, 19th November at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2019