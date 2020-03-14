NETTLETON, Joan:
On March 11, 2020, at Hutt Hospital; aged 96. Loved wife of Peter (dec); mother and mother-in-law of Susan (dec); Judith & Gavin (dec) and Jerry & Barbara; grandmother of Luke (dec), Joe & Lana, Jade & Mike, Harry & Julie, Tom & Leah and Theo; great-grandmother of Jamie, Lilly, Freddie & Charlie. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses on the Medical ward at Hutt Hospital and Wellington Free Ambulance. Messages may be posted to: Nettleton Family, PO Box 41-142, Lower Hutt 5047. A private family cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2020