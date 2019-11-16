Joan MURROW

MURROW,
Joan Mary (nee Rutland):
Formerly of Picton. On November 11, 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony & Amy, Anne, Christine & Mark, Gregory & Clare, Teresa & Andrew, Kevin & Michaela. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the Wellington Free Ambulance and staff of Wellington Hospital for their wonderful care of Joan. At Joan's request, a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019
