MORRIS, Joan Ellender
(nee Hazelwood):
Passed away peacefully on her terms, in her 99th year, at the Rita Angus Retirement Village, on 10th June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, and loved mother of Allan, Beryl (dec) and son-in-law Barry Tester, Barry and partner Marilyn Stevens. Loved nana of Janine, Michelle and Shannon and great-gran of Micah Krogmann. Loved sister of Noeline Batty, Trevor and Sue Hazelwood. Great friend of Maria Sabo. Grateful thanks to all the nursing staff who cared for Joan during her time at Rita Angus. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at www.wfa.org.nz/donate/.
Messages to the Morris family may be left in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A Funeral Service will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, Cnr Onepu Road and Cockburn Street, Kilbirnie, on Tuesday 16th June at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020