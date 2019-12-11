McRAE, Joan Doreen:
On December 5, 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Colleen & John, Russell & Sue, Malcolm & Lynne. Loving Grandma of Nina, Bianca, Sam, Josh; Hamish, Kate, Briar; Terry, Sarah (dec), Jack and Lucy. Great-Grandma of Harry, Oscar, Hanna, Asher and Meela. Special thanks to all Mum's caregivers especially Titama, Janice and Sandra for their love and devoted care. A private cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to "the McRae family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 11, 2019