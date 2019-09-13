LEWIS,
Joan Katherine Dark:
Passed away peacefully on 11 September 2019, aged 97. Beloved wife of the late Gordon. Treasured mother of Powell and the late Bronwyn. Mother-in-law-law of Rae and Barbara. Much loved Nana of Kim and Great-Nana of Kara, Matthew, Renee and Ben. Great-Great-Nana of Jude, Jago, Sonny and Boston. She will be greatly missed by all. A service for Joan will held at the Eden Village Chapel, 28 View Road, Mt Eden, Auckland, on Monday 16 September, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 13, 2019