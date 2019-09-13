Joan LEWIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan LEWIS.
Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Death Notice

LEWIS,
Joan Katherine Dark:
Passed away peacefully on 11 September 2019, aged 97. Beloved wife of the late Gordon. Treasured mother of Powell and the late Bronwyn. Mother-in-law-law of Rae and Barbara. Much loved Nana of Kim and Great-Nana of Kara, Matthew, Renee and Ben. Great-Great-Nana of Jude, Jago, Sonny and Boston. She will be greatly missed by all. A service for Joan will held at the Eden Village Chapel, 28 View Road, Mt Eden, Auckland, on Monday 16 September, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.