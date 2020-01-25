LAMBOURNE,

Joan Ann (née Larking):

Passed away peacefully in the presence of family and friends at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 21 January 2020, aged 78 years. Loved daughter of the late Thelma and Arthur, and wife of the late John. Loved mother of Graham and Helen, Christopher and Jill, Claire and Alastair, Peter and Natalie, Simon, Jonathan and Therese, Anna and David. Loved Nana of Kate, Mathew, Henry, Hamish, Jayanta, Gemma, Archer, Abby, William and Georgia. Loved sister of Barry and aunt of Cameron and Shelley. A kind and cherished friend of many, and proud Registered Nurse in her community.

Rest now and forever in peace as we celebrate and remember your life, love and all that you achieved.

A Requiem Mass for Joan will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 28 January 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by her burial at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Messages may be sent to the Lambourne family, c/o PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.





