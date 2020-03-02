JEPSON,
Joan Margaret Ellen
(nee Hayward):
Of Otaki. Passed away peacefully on 16 February 2020, at Te Whanau Rest Home Levin, with family by her side. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, Michael and Sharon. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Ken and Jan. Treasured Grandma of Daniel, Adam and Natasha. In accordance with the family's wishes a private service and burial has been held. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Te Whanau for their care over the last 18 months.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2020