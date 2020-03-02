Joan JEPSON

Guest Book
  • "message from meta pollard nee taylor"
  • "mwemories of bridesmaid and working at edhouse drapery..."
  • "memories of friendship as bride at her wedding and work at..."
  • "Steve very sorry to hear of your Mums passing. I'm sure you..."
    - Shern Knowles
Service Information
Harvey Bowler Funeral Services
14 Rangatira Street
Otaki, Wellington
(080)-033-2273
Death Notice

JEPSON,
Joan Margaret Ellen
(nee Hayward):
Of Otaki. Passed away peacefully on 16 February 2020, at Te Whanau Rest Home Levin, with family by her side. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, Michael and Sharon. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Ken and Jan. Treasured Grandma of Daniel, Adam and Natasha. In accordance with the family's wishes a private service and burial has been held. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Te Whanau for their care over the last 18 months.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.