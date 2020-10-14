HOBMAN, Joan Lorraine:
Died peacefully at Te Hopai Rest home on Tuesday 13th October 2020, aged 89. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, loved mother of Linda, Kim, Kurt and Jason, grandmother of Jemma, Kade, Luke, Jessica, Maya, Chey and Phoebe and great-grandmother of Cypress, Tyson, Jade, Quest and Lindsey May. Special thanks to the staff at Te Hopai for their care of Joan. Messages to 'the Hobman family' may be left in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie, Wellington. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Friday 16th October 2020 at 11am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2020