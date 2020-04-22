Joan HOARE (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Will always remember Joan as a wonderful neighbour at Mills..."
    - Kathy Dent
  • "MIZPAH from Elaine"
    - Pam Brabants
  • "I still can't quite believe you're no longer with us in a..."
  • "Jennifer & Dave here from 14 Mills - Elaine, Pam and..."
    - Jennifer Looman
  • "We have been sharing old photos of our Joanie and it's been..."
    - Biz Hayman
Death Notice

HOARE, Joan Imilda:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset By The Ranges on 16th April 2020, in her 89th year. Born at Tolaga Bay on 06.08.1931, Joan was the youngest child of Mill and James Hoare, sister to Marie, Brian and Bill (both deceased). Joan had long associations with Futuna Retreat House, Karori, meal-on-wheels, Wellington, and latterly, Waitohu Streamcare Group, ecumenical choir and St Mary's parish in Otaki. Elaine Hunt and family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Summerset (Levin) and Ocean View (Otaki), for their love, care and support of Joan. A memorial service will be notified and held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 22, 2020
