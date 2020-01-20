GALBRAITH,

Joan Constance:

One year has flown since you left us to dance amongst the stars, no doubt singing along to your favourite songs as we played them in your absence. You've been on our minds and in our hearts every single day as even the smallest of things remind us of you. We laugh, we cry, and do what we have to, to get by. Big love & hugs always, from Allan, Kerry, Leah, Karis, Craig & families xxx. P.s You would've loved the Red Hot Chilli Pipers live in Scotland!



