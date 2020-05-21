FLEMING, Joan Margaret:
On May 10, 2020 peacefully at Glenwood Hospital, Masterton, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frederick. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Juliet (deceased) and Stephen, Hamish and Joanne, Felicity, Andrew and Helen, Russell, Shona and John, Penelope, Fiona and Lincoln, Roger (deceased), Hilary, Richard and Dana. Loved grandma and great-grandma. Messages to Joan's family may be left on her tribute page www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 21, 2020