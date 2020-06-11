Joan FERNER

Guest Book
  • "Sincerest condolences to Martin, Helen and the family...."
    - Ian Mackley
Service Information
Guardian Funeral Home
4 Moorefield Road
Wellington, Wellington
044774025
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Guardian Funeral Home
4 Moorefield Road
Wellington, Wellington
Death Notice

FERNER, Joan: CNZM
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 10th June 2020, in Wellington. Much loved wife of Martin, mother and mother-in-law of Helen, Raymond and Megan, Duncan and Joanne. Grandmother of Alice, Matthew, Natalie and Caitlin. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Village at the Park. Messages to the Ferner family may be sent C/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. The Service for Joan will be held at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Tuesday, 16th June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post from June 11 to June 13, 2020
