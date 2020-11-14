Joan ELLIS

    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
095347300
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
24 Picton Street
Howick
Death Notice

ELLIS,
Joan Myra (Love, Charman):
Passed away peacefully in her 97th year, November 11th, 2020. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Larry and Caroline, Lindsay and Anja, Trudy Charman and Deborah Randall-Cutler. Adored by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"She will be sadly missed"
Joan's funeral will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 24 Picton Street, Howick, Auckland on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 11.00am followed by a Private Cremation. A Memorial Service for Joan will be held in Wellington later on this year. Details to follow. Enquiries to Larry Charman 09 534 2434.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland.
Ph 09 534 7300
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2020
