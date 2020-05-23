Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Joan (nee Blatherwick):

On 21 May 2020, passed away suddenly at Wellington Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Ross for 51 years, and loving mother to her children Rachael, Blair and Gabrielle and their partners Ian, Michelle and Hamish. She was a caring and fun Nana to Lily, Oscar, Sylvie, Harvey and Pippa. Joan was a devoted daughter to her parents Ken and Edna Blatherwick, and a much loved sister of Lois Goodin and Diane Christison, and caring Aunty to their children. Joan was Miramar born and bred, regarded by us as the 'Queen of Miramar', and knew the suburb and people like the back of her hand. She was a great friend to many, and together with Ross, she loved entertaining and hosting friends and family at home in true 'Blatherwick' style. Joan was a very creative woman, uncompromising in the quality of her work as a china restorer. Her strong artistic style and flair was second to none. Talented, creative, caring and generous – we will miss her enormously and can't believe she has left us. At Joan's request a private cremation will be held, followed by a gathering at home to commemorate her life. Further details will follow, given the restrictions that are in place. Special thanks to the Wellington Free Ambulance and staff at Wellington Hospital. Messages for Joan's family can be placed in her tribute book at







