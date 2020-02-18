DUNNING,
Joan Evelyn Ethel:
Joan passed away peacefully on 15th February 2020 at Rita Angus Retirement Village, aged 98 years. Much loved wife of John (dec). Mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Pat, Michael and Diane. Loving grandmother of Andrew, Laura, Aiden, Caleb and Nathaniel. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society or The Royal NZ Foundation of the Blind would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Dunning family' may be placed online in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, Cnr Onepu Road and Cockburn Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Friday 21st February 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2020