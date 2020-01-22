DRIVER, Joan:
Passed away peacefully on 19 January 2020 at Huntleigh Resthome, Karori, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Elaine & John, Pamela & Mark, Jacqui & Paul. Much loved Grandma of Jonathan & Anke, Anna & Kade, Lauren & Luke, Caoife, Cal and Lorcan. Great-grandma of Jani, Nadi and Lily. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Huntleigh Resthome for their loving care of Joan. Messages to the family may be placed on Joan's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to P O Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, P O Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 25 January at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020