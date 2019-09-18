DE RENZY,
Joan Margaret (nee Carey):
On Sunday, 15th September 2019. Aged 86. Wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother of Bill, Mary and Sarah and their partner and husbands, Heather, Grant and Mike. Loved Granny Joan to Daniel and Sarah, Fergus and Kate, Meg, Finnbar, Thomas and George. Great-grandmother to Claire and Nathaniel. A service to acknowledge and celebrate Joan's life will be held in Te Awa Lifecare, The Wool Shed, 1866 Cambridge Rd, Cambridge, Saturday, 21st September, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications c/- the De Renzy family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 18, 2019