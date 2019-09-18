Joan DE RENZY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan DE RENZY.
Service Information
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
078888632
Death Notice

DE RENZY,
Joan Margaret (nee Carey):
On Sunday, 15th September 2019. Aged 86. Wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother of Bill, Mary and Sarah and their partner and husbands, Heather, Grant and Mike. Loved Granny Joan to Daniel and Sarah, Fergus and Kate, Meg, Finnbar, Thomas and George. Great-grandmother to Claire and Nathaniel. A service to acknowledge and celebrate Joan's life will be held in Te Awa Lifecare, The Wool Shed, 1866 Cambridge Rd, Cambridge, Saturday, 21st September, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications c/- the De Renzy family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.