Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear this sad news - our deepest sympathy to..."
  • "Dance on Joan xx. Sherryn. Kapiti."
    - Sherryn Hinkley
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Church of Our Lady of Grace
5 Palmer Crescent
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

DAVIS, Joan Millicent:
On 18 July 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Beloved mother of Karen, Mark and Lyn. Mother-in-law to Brett. Fondly remembered by step-grandchildren Brittany and Kieran. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset Retirement Village for their care and support of Joan. Messages to the 'Davis Family' may be left in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Joan's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of Grace, 5 Palmer Crescent, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, 23 July at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020
