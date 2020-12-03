COLSON, Joan:
On Tuesday, 1st December 2020, peacefully at the Te Omanga Hospice surrounded by family, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Laurie. Dearly loved Mum of Jan, Judy, Chris, Katy, Sharon, Geraldine (dec), Kerry, Stella, and their families. Messages and tributes can be placed in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Omanga Hospice (www.teomanga.org.nz/support-us/donate/) would be appreciated. Heartfelt and sincere thanks to all the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their wonderful care and support. Those wishing to pay their respects to Joan and her family can do so at her home on Saturday. Joan's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, cnr Main Rd & Pine Ave, Upper Hutt, on Monday 7th December 2020 at 12.30pm, thereafter interment at Taita Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2020