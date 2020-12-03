Joan COLSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan COLSON.
Service Information
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
12:30 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
cnr Main Rd & Pine Ave
Upper Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

COLSON, Joan:
On Tuesday, 1st December 2020, peacefully at the Te Omanga Hospice surrounded by family, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Laurie. Dearly loved Mum of Jan, Judy, Chris, Katy, Sharon, Geraldine (dec), Kerry, Stella, and their families. Messages and tributes can be placed in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Omanga Hospice (www.teomanga.org.nz/support-us/donate/) would be appreciated. Heartfelt and sincere thanks to all the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their wonderful care and support. Those wishing to pay their respects to Joan and her family can do so at her home on Saturday. Joan's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, cnr Main Rd & Pine Ave, Upper Hutt, on Monday 7th December 2020 at 12.30pm, thereafter interment at Taita Cemetery.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.