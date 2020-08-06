CIURLIONIS,
Joan Caroline (Brad):
Peacefully at Princess Alexandra Rest Home, Napier, on 3 August 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jill, Peter and Mary, David and Marilyn, Ted and Jill, Maria, Irena and Mike, John and Mary. Much loved Nana to Nicole, Kate, Emma, Alice, Craig, David, Rachel, Larissa, James, Victoria, Nick, Alex, Ted and Sophie and a very proud Great-Nana of her 18 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff of Princess Alexandra for their loving care of Joan. Messages to "the Ciurlionis family" may be placed in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. Donations please, in lieu of flowers, to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) www.msf.org.nz A Requiem Mass and a celebration of her life will be at St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott St, at 10.00am on Friday 7 August followed by a burial service at Makara Cemetery.
Rest in Peace Joan
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 6, 2020