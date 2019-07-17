BROWN, Joan (Winnie):
Peacefully at Eileen Mary Rest Home, Dannevirke on Sunday 14th July 2019 on the eve of her 95th birthday. Loved wife of the late Boy Brown; loved mother of Bill and Miho, and Stuart; much loved Nana to Emika and Chris; Amy and Laura. Sister to Bob (deceased), Don, Gwen (deceased) and Marnie. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, next Friday the 26th July at 11am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 17, 2019