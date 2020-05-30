BATES, Joan Marion:
Peacefully at Aroha Care Centre on 28 May 2020, aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Colin; mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Maureen, Steven and Helen; Nana of Adam, Nicole and Jamie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, c/- PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241 or may be left at the service. A service for Joan will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt on Tuesday 2 June at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Bates family" PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020