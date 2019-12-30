BARMES, Joan Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 27 December 2019, knowing how loved she was. Dearly loved mother and mother in law to Katherine and Tere, Vanessa and Glen, Tim and Gretchen. Much loved Nana of Jacob, Mathew, Daniel, Ivy and Willa. In lieu of flowers a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Barmes Family' may be left in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Joan will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 3 January 2020 at 1pm, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Please bring a flower from your garden to place on Joan's casket.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 30, 2019