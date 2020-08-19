ALLEN,

Joan Eulalie (nee Selby):

3.09.1933 - 14.08.2020

Loved and devoted wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother of John and Deb (Masterton), Jan and Richard Simson (Queensland), Mary and Steve Hodren (Picton). Loved and very special twin sister of Jennifer and the late Jocelyn. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother of Russell and Anna, Archer and Hudson (Wellington); Ricky; Ben and Emma, Ruby, Bruce and Bobby; Fiona and Pete and Luca (NSW); Katherine and Deon, Bobby, Joey and Jack (NSW); Jeremy and Ngaire, Grace, Awhina Joan and Nikau (Waiouru); Mark and Ally and Poppy (Born this week, Picton); Kate and Aaron (Picton). "Special thanks to all the staff at Glenwood Masonic". Messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055 Masterton 5842. A service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen St, Masterton, on Friday, August 21st, at 2.00pm followed by cremation.





